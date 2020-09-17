I recently started reading Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” and “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg. In “Foundation,” mathematician Hari Seldon predicts that the current Galatic Empire will fall, and a new empire will not rise for 30,000 years. Duhigg’s “The Power of Habit” outlines how humans form habits and the science behind them in business and life.
I’m telling you about these two books because they are worth reading, and their themes connect well with the film I watched this week.
Netflix’s “The Social Dilemma” explores the dangerous impact of social media on the world. Those interviewed for the film are the Hari Seldons of our world because they spell out the world’s end if we don’t recognize the impact social media has had on society.
Ironically, those who are demanding a regulated form of social media created the platforms we are addicted to. “The Social Dilemma” also effectively explores the nature of habits related to Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps.
Duhigg’s book has a chapter about Target’s ability to, excuse the pun, target pregnant women, who could become lifelong customers. Target reaches these women by pulling information from gift registries, purchase habits and social media data. “The Social Dilemma” chronicles the danger of companies who possess our social media data because they can sell it to the highest bidder. We once were consumers of products alone. Now we are the product consumed by data mining companies.
This is the first fear that filmmaker Jeff Orlowski addresses. I wasn’t terrified by it, but that is probably because I was already aware that companies are mining data and selling it. What shocked and angered me, though, is how social media has led to an increase of teen self-abuse and suicides.
Orlowski portrayed this information through line graphs and interviews. But he also did something unique with his documentary. Spliced with the statistics and interviews is a drama film focused on a family struggling with an addiction to social media, especially a young girl named Isla.
Isla posts filtered photos on a Snapchat style app and craves her peers’ attention and positive reinforcement. The positivity is unfortunately short-lived when a classmate comments on the size of her ears.
What follows is a shot of a middle-school girl staring into a mirror and questioning whether she is beautiful. This is not something a young girl her age should have to deal with, and we see the heartbreak in her eyes. Actress Sophia Hammons does an exceptional job communicating her character’s internal pain with a silent yet heartbreaking performance.
While I liked some of the dramatic elements opposite the documentary scenes, I thought much of the film was cheesy. Orlowski either chose or was not allowed to use imagery or titles of real apps, so he creates a false world that wants to be “Black Mirror” but fails to meet that high standard.
He also filmed scenes with actor Vincent Kartheiser, who is manipulating a teenage boy with ads, notifications and posts. This footage plays out like a twisted version of the movie “Inside Out.” I understood the point about manipulation the director wanted to portray, but emotionally it fell flat.
Both scenes from interviews and the live-action filmmaking indicate doom, but I appreciated that Orlowski presents a favorable response from his subjects before the film ends. In the final moments, the experts explain the positive power technology can have and how humanity can push for social media regulation. They argue that if these companies aren’t regulated, they’ll become more powerful and destructive.
The movie ends with some of the interviewees providing their best advice when limiting social media use. I was convinced by their suggestions and deleted unnecessary apps on my phone, shut off most notifications and downloaded Qwant, a European search engine that won’t track my data.
That said, I also succumbed to my nightly social media habits, and I accidentally returned to Google. But tomorrow is another day, and I plan to read in the morning instead of scrolling through Facebook.