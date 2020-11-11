“The Trial of the Chicago 7” starts with an unusual contrast of energy. In the opening seconds, President Lyndon B. Johnson somberly announces that he will deploy more troops to Vietnam.
Moments later, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks about the Vietnam War’s perils. Then a shot rings out, indicating his assassination.
Next, the film’s director, Aaron Sorkin, shows Robert F. Kennedy speaking about the importance of love and wisdom before the editor cuts off his voice with another gunshot.
This audio and video footage is haunting because it features men long dead, but the sequence it appears in is not. It’s surprisingly upbeat.
Sorkin and his composer, Daniel Pemberton, have paired the words of historic figures with a hopping soundtrack that is as energized as the people featured in the film. The first time I watched “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” I didn’t recognize this unique contrast, but on second viewing, it was apparent. It feels both wrong and perfectly apropos because the rest of the film carries that same mix of solemnity and energy.
Led by an all-star cast, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is a fictionalized account of seven people on trial for various charges related to the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. During the movie, there are plenty of disturbing moments of political unrest, but due largely to Sorkin’s screenplay and the performances, the film is also an entertaining drama.
“Entertaining” is the keyword, though, because, on further exploration of this real-life story, I have found that this new film is more entertaining than educational. As good as Sorkin’s script is, he takes plenty of liberties with the story to make his film more engaging. I’m not opposed to screenwriters who take liberties with non-fiction, but I think there is a fine line before entering dangerous territory. Sorkin steps over that line.
After my first viewing, every emotional note of the film pulled me in, but I was devastated to learn that much of what I loved was inaccurate and exaggerated. Some key scenes were not. For instance, Bobby Seale, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, was bound and gagged in the courtroom after speaking out of turn on multiple occasions. This moment was disturbing to see on screen and was a highly effective visual metaphor indicating black Americans’ continued muffling.
Another powerful moment in the movie was when Jerry Rubin, a social activist, saved a woman who was sexually assaulted by a group of conservative fraternity brothers. While rescuing her, Rubin is stopped and arrested by a gun-wielding officer. This scene effectively paints Rubin as a hero and victim, but there is no indication that this ever took place. It also unfairly implies that all conservatives are sexual deviants and brutes.
History has shown us that mistakes were made on both sides at the protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, and I wish Sorkin would have made a more measured film. Instead, he transforms all of his leads into heroes who have moments of defiance, many of which never happened.
Another especially frustrating decision was to have Tom Hayden read aloud the names of those lost in Vietnam. He didn’t do that. David Dellinger, the pacifist Boy Scout leader, did. By having Hayden read them instead in the film, Dellinger’s earned place in American history is stolen. Let’s face it. More people will see this movie than read the entire transcript, so this manipulation of history is dangerous.
Bobby Seale is also upsettingly secondary to many of the other characters, but he was quite prominent early on in the trial. I don’t think Sorkin intentionally diminishes Seale’s role, but it is an unfortunate choice to not feature him more prominently. In ways, Sorkin has actually silenced Seale, similar to how the judge did in the film.
At first, I celebrated “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and recommended it to those who love political dramas. Now I don’t think I can confidently do that. Instead, I encourage people to watch 1987’s “Conspiracy: The Trial of the Chicago 8” for free on the Tubi app which fairly presents the trials events and gives Seale more of a prominent role. Each word of the TV movie is taken directly from the court transcript and the proceedings are broken up with interviews from the real-life individuals. For that reason, it remains the definitive live-action film on the subject.