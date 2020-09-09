Sometimes movies arrive in theaters that demand to be rewatched, and filmmaker Christopher Nolan has made some of the best of them. They require repeat viewings so viewers can catch all the nuances of his mind-bending screenplays and the complexities of his brilliant visual effects. For these times, he is the ideal filmmaker. Movie theaters desperately need a film that can be appreciated over and over, and Nolan’s new film, “Tenet,” is absolutely rewatchable.
I’ve seen it twice, and I’m still eager for rounds three, four and five. With each screening, I unravel another thread in Nolan’s intricate narrative and learn to appreciate the characters’ motivations more.
In “Tenet,” John David Washington stars as The Protagonist who is tasked with saving the world from a Russian oligarch named Andrei Sator. Sator has the power to manipulate time, and this power has unexpected and deadly consequences. As you might expect, I don’t want to provide more detail than that because “Tenet,” like most Nolan movies, is better seen without being spoiled.
What I will tell you, though, is that Nolan has constructed a brilliant yet frustrating movie that I know I will appreciate more over time. “Tenet” is brilliant for many reasons, but Nolan’s use of time inversion is one aspect that stands out. The movie features scenes and shots that have both backward and forwards elements, and all of this was done without using green screens and excessive visual effects. Nolan prides himself on creating spectacles using practical effects, and his latest film might be the greatest testament to that.
“Tenet’s” use of time inversion is also a brilliant manipulation of film editing. Nolan’s not the first person to show footage backward and forward, but no filmmaker has ever used this method to the extent he does. If you have been craving a visually spectacular movie that is worth revisiting your favorite theater, this is the one to see. It’s a game changer in the same way “Inception” was before it.
While “Tenet” is a game-changing cinematic achievement, Nolan is also indebted to classic Bond films. “Tenet” is, at its core, a complex spy thriller with one suave protagonist. Considering its complexity, I warn you that this movie requires incredible attention to visual and auditory cues.
The visual cues are easy to grasp, but the audio is sometimes problematic because of the director’s choices. Nolan sometimes masks his dialogue to the point that it is incomprehensible. This is especially problematic when the actors are wearing masks or in a loud location.
Regardless of the sound issues, the performances shine through. As I said before, Washington stars in the film, and he has a perfect air of confidence that fits well with the Bond aesthetic Nolan is trying to capture. He speaks articulately, he’s in good shape, and he knows how to maneuver his way out of conflict, either physical or verbal.
Cast alongside Washington are Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Playing Neil, the Protagonist’s right-hand man, Pattinson is a strong match for Washington’s character. He, too, is a confident wordsmith, a strong physical presence, and he tends to be useful as the operation’s eyes and ears.
Debicki is also great in the film, but her character is a bit underwritten. It’s unfair to call her a damsel in distress because she has strong character moments later in the movie, but there is some truth to that phrase. She needs Neil and the Protagonist’s assistance throughout the film, and she certainly is in distress because her husband, played by Kenneth Branagh, is abusive and overpowering.
I hate to give the movie to the villain, but I was most impressed with Branagh’s performance as Sator. He plays a Russian oligarch, and he does it believably even though he is from Northern Ireland. This is the second film Branagh has appeared in for Nolan, and I hope it’s only the beginning of their partnership.
With its strong performances, thrilling action, and complex spy plot, “Tenet” is required viewing for any Christopher Nolan fan. It’s not my favorite film he’s done yet, but I’m confident that it will rise on my list of favorites after subsequent viewings. “Tenet” is a breathtaking film that demands to be seen on the big screen as many times as possible.