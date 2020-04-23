“The Gentlemen” is my favorite movie released in 2020 so far. “Onward” was a fun and emotional family adventure, and “Invisible Man” thrilled me. But Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” had me on the edge of my seat and enthralled by its witty dialogue. Before you rent it, you should know that characters liberally use the c-word throughout the film. If that bothers you, skip this movie.
If you can tolerate the language, though, you’re in for a snappy crime tale. In “The Gentlemen,” Matthew McConaughey stars as Michael Pearson, a drug kingpin who is trying to sell his profitable marijuana empire. Unfortunately, before the transaction can go through, rival criminals compromise his business.
I’ve never been a huge Ritchie fan. I know some of his early work (“Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch”) is required viewing, but he is hit or miss with his studio films. “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Aladdin” were surprising delights, yet his King Arthur film and Sherlock Holmes films are rather flat.
That is why I skipped “The Gentlemen” when it was released to theaters. Most of America did the same, considering the film only earned $36.2 million stateside. However, I noticed on Monday that “The Gentlemen” was first on iTunes’ Top Films list. Ritchie’s film even managed to beat the digital release of Universal’s “Trolls World Tour.” “The Gentlemen” was enticing many people stuck at home, and they couldn’t all be wrong, right?
I turned on the movie, and I was hooked. Ritchie wrote and directed an airtight crime film with exceptional performances. McConaughey is excellent as the lead and perfectly cast. It’s no secret that the actor is a fan of marijuana, so it’s not a stretch to imagine him as a dealer. But Ritchie also knew that McConaughey is a gentleman and charismatic. The director uses those personality traits well to make Michael an intriguing character. He becomes someone that audiences can support, regardless of his criminal acts.
Along with McConaughey are a company of equally talented actors and actresses such as Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong and Michelle Dockery. Hunnam starred in Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” which is a turd of a movie, but Hunnam wasn’t responsible for that. He’s a talented actor, and those talents are on display in “The Gentlemen.” He’s a debonair consigliere to McConaughey’s Michael, and he handles drama and comedy equally well. He’s especially great opposite Grant.
Grant runs away with this movie. He’s splendid, and it’s a shame that we don’t see this comical version of the actor more often. Ritchie recognized Grant’s comic chops and used them infrequently in “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” but they are on full display in “The Gentlemen.” Whether he’s exchanging sexual double entendre or dryly manipulating Hunnam, he’s brilliant.
Golding, Farrell, Strong and Dockery round out the core cast, and none of them give a poor performance. Golding is darkly charming and conniving. Farrell is fed up and funny. Strong is silly yet sophisticated. And Dockery, as the sole female star in the film, matches her co-stars’ strength on screen. She plays Michael’s wife in the movie, but she’s not a passive bystander. She has her own successful business, protects herself, and might have the most power in the movie because she controls Michael.
Thankfully, “The Gentlemen” ends with potential for a sequel, and I’m 100% onboard for that possibility as long as this cast is involved. That said, I also wouldn’t be surprised if Ritchie puts this story to bed and writes a new one. To mess with such a great film by creating a half-baked sequel would be a surefire way to tempt fate. Regardless, Ritchie’s got a lifelong fan in me, and I won’t hesitate to see his next original movie.
