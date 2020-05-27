Issa Rae (HBO’s “Insecure”) and Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s upcoming “The Eternals”) star in the new Netflix comedy, “The Lovebirds,” which is entertaining, though a little too absurd.
The characters in the movie also frequently use bad language and sexual humor to get a laugh, so if either bothers you, skip this one. That said, if you like R-rated comedy, then “The Lovebirds” is a great distraction for a breezy hour and a half.
In the movie, Rae and Nanjiani star as Leilani and Jibran, a couple who are first seen falling in love, but that perfect image is shattered when the movie jumps ahead four years. Now their relationship is falling apart. While preparing for a dinner party, they are arguing about inconsequential nonsense, which feels like an accurate depiction of a relationship going south.
Leilani thinks that she and Jibran would win “The Amazing Race,” but Jibran disagrees because they can’t agree on a restaurant, let alone how to win a nationally broadcast reality game show. This then changes into a debate regarding restaurants and Jibran’s eagerness to hate every restaurant they go to. The conversation later becomes less inconsequential, and the couple gets into the meat of why they’re fighting. Leilani is frustrated because Jibran thinks intimacy can be scheduled, and Jibran is bothered by Leilani’s need for validation via social media and from other men.
These are not the ideal “Lovebirds” the movie’s title promises. However, in this opening scene, we do get a sense of Rae and Nanjiani’s comedy chemistry, and they definitely are a great match. Neither outdoes the other in their verbal sparring, so it’s obvious this couple is meant to stay together. But the writers and actors create enough conflict between them, so their eventual break-up is convincing.
The movie starts as a relationship dramedy but takes a turn into high concept crime comedy when Jibran hits a bicyclist with his car. He and Leilani are understandably concerned after he does this but are also surprised when the victim abruptly bikes away. Their surprise intensifies when a mysterious mustachioed figure enters the scene.
He informs them that he’s a cop, and he needs their car. They suspect nothing off about this officer, so they agree. Then the unusual trio pursues the cyclist with Jibran shouting out obvious directions and Leilani asking a series of questions with occasional words of support. Their love isn’t quite as broken as they thought when they unthinkingly start working in tandem with one another to help the cop.
Finally, they have the cyclist cornered and the police officer runs him over many times, killing him. Jibran and Leilani maybe shouldn’t have been so trusting. From this point on, the couple on the edge of love is forced to solve this violent murder to clear their names.
While trying to solve the crime, they encounter a mysterious blonde who will protect her congressman husband with bacon grease and an aggressive horse, a gang of blackmailing frat boys, and a sex cult that has attracted the elite.
“The Lovebirds” reminds me of the movie “Date Night,” which starred Steve Carrell and Tina Fey as a couple who lost their spark years ago. Then it is reignited when they stumble into a criminal conspiracy. “The Lovebirds” takes that concept but ups everything to the umpteenth degree. The language is R-rated, the situations are ridiculous, and the laughs are bigger. I only wish it was possible to make great crime comedy without everything feeling so exaggerated.
Regardless, “The Lovebirds” provided my wife and me plenty to laugh at, and Rae and Nanjiani were a great comedy team. They are so good together that I won’t be surprised if we see them in a quickly green lit sequel.
