I don’t usually write about television shows, but I had to after seeing the latest episode of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” It also feels appropriate for me to review this show because it is cinematic, and great films of the past inspire much of its visual aesthetic.
Take, for instance, the most recent episode. Episode 5 of this season, “The Jedi,” has shots borrowed from writer/director Akira Kurosawa’s “Yojimbo.” Late in the episode, former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano faces off against a combative magistrate and her guards. This shot composition and the camera positioning are identical to the iconic face-off between The Samurai and The Gunfighter in “Yojimbo.”
To further sell the reference, Dave Filoni, the director of the episode, even included a wind effect so that Tano’s Jedi robes blew in the wind like The Samurai’s kamishimo.
It might seem odd to reference samurai films from the 1950s and ’60s in a show produced in the 21st century, but if you’re a diehard Star Wars fan like me, you know that Kurosawa was one of George Lucas’ heroes. He was such a devoted Kurosawa follower that he wanted to cast one of the director’s go-to actors, Toshiro Mifune, as Obi-Wan Kenobi or Darth Vader. Mifune didn’t take the role, but that didn’t deter Lucas from referencing one of his favorite filmmakers.
Another favorite of Lucas’ and a filmmaker that has plenty of influence on “The Mandalorian” is Sergio Leone. Leone is known as the father of the spaghetti western, and his creativity is seen in some of the best episodes of the series.
Ahsoka Tano has obvious samurai roots, but the titular Mandalorian is a gunslinger. This is obvious because the lead character’s costumes are similar to cowboys in Leone’s films. He also has the confident swagger of a young Clint Eastwood in Leone’s “A Fistful of Dollars,” which is a remake of “Yojimbo.” Are you starting to notice a pattern?
If that wasn’t enough to intrigue you, writers/producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau also use enchanting myths and thrilling legends as the framework for their stories set within the Star Wars universe.
In many episodes, the main character is challenged by physical trials such as a menacing Krayt Dragon or a battalion of stormtroopers. This is incredibly reminiscent of the tales of Hercules or King Arthur, who faced off against hordes of enemies and monsters. But these classic trials come with limitations because the focus sometimes is on one adventure at a time rather than an over-arching story.
For those of you that are more engaged by the unraveling of mysteries and complex plots, you might be frustrated by the show because it progresses slowly. The attention never appears to be on the destination. Instead, the audience is encouraged to focus on the voyage. That said, if you are looking for a rip-roaring live-action adventure then you cannot go wrong with “The Mandalorian.”
I absolutely love it, not only because it perfectly captures the energy of so many genres, but because it’s like a weekly theme park ride for Star Wars super fans. Each episode is full of Star Wars easter eggs and many episodes have surprising reveals that keep audiences coming back for more. It’s not news that this week’s episode featured the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, but the involvement of a fan favorite expanded universe character also is divulged.
These jaw-dropping moments aren’t necessary to make the show compelling because there is plenty to marvel at even if you’re not a huge Star Wars fan. So next time you’re looking for a brief escape and want to travel to a galaxy far, far away with characters not named Skywalker, check out “The Mandalorian.”