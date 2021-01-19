I’ve never been a fan of Liam Neeson’s action movies. I saw “Taken” years ago and don’t remember anything about it because whatever knowledge I had was replaced by memories of better action films. I’ve also never seen Neeson’s string of forgettable thrillers that have incredibly vague titles such as “The Commuter,” “Unknown” or “Non-Stop.”
So it may come as a surprise that I went to see his new movie, “The Marksman,” last weekend. Even more surprising than that, I thought it was pretty good. It isn’t a game-changer for the action genre, but it was competently made, and seeing it is a decent way to spend one hour and 48 minutes.
In “The Marksman,” Neeson stars as Jim Hanson, an Arizona rancher who stumbles on a mother and son escaping from the Mexican cartel led by a man named Mauricio. Mauricio forces Hanson to get more involved when he threatens him if he doesn’t hand the boy and his mother over. Hanson, obviously not taking kindly to threats, returns Mauricio’s threats with a steady hand and expert marksmanship.
Unfortunately, his trigger finger is just a touch too slow because the boy’s mother dies in the firefight. The mother isn’t the only lost life. Hanson manages to kill Mauricio’s brother before escaping. Considering the boy’s mother is dead, the Arizona rancher must protect the young immigrant while avoiding confrontation with Mauricio and his gang.
I won’t go much further than that to avoid spoilers, but I will say this: As I watched the film, I tried to poke holes in the screenplay’s logic because characters make decisions that could be deemed unmotivated. But it turns out that the writing is tight.
I wondered why the cartel would be so persistent in obtaining the boy, but the writers added the revenge plot to justify Mauricio’s pursuit. Hanson also risks his livelihood by rescuing the boy from INS when he sees the cartel is stalking the boy. This choice is motivated by the character’s established humanity and desire to leave behind something other than an unprofitable ranch. The screenwriters knew they had a basic plot, but they also attempted to write motivated characters. I respect that.
That said, I can’t give the writers full credit for the screenplay because they have ripped off a few movies to construct their plot. The most obvious references are to “Leon: The Professional,” “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” and “Logan.” All these films feature action heroes who protect young people from a tenacious villain by moving across a city or nation. But “The Marksman” is certainly not the first movie to borrow plot elements, so I can forgive that.
I also appreciate that the writers placed their story in a modern setting without it being an outwardly political film. “The Marksman” humanizes individuals on both sides of the border while making the cartel look like the villains they are. A case could be made saying that the villains are stereotypical, but I think those stereotypes work because it highlights the humanity in the other characters.
“The Marksman” isn’t a perfect film, and even at one hour 48 minutes, it feels a bit drawn out, but it does have an intriguing modern plot and believable performances from most of the actors. For that reason, I believe it’s a great companion to another film still in theaters, “News of the World” starring Tom Hanks. Hanks and Neeson are both in their 60s, but they are still impressive movie stars who I would want on my side if I were up against a formidable enemy.