I’m running out of options. No movies on streaming services are leaping out at me to review. I know movies are being released every week, but none of them appeal to me. At this point, I would much rather go to the movie theater and see a new release. As I said last week, I miss that immersive experience. But I don’t miss it so much that I want to put myself or others in danger, so I’ll patiently await the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in July.
Until then, I’m going to dig through Netflix or another streaming service like I used to dig through the $5 DVD bin at Walmart for a treasure. This week I found a film that was recently released and had a decent amount of press surrounding it: “The Willoughbys.”
“The Willoughbys” is an animated movie about four children who are dismissed at every turn by their self-obsessed parents. Martin Short and Jane Krakowski play the parents, and they are deviously delightful in their roles. Eventually, the children hatch a plan to rid themselves of their nasty parents. To execute this plan, they encourage their parents to go on a vacation to a series of dangerous locations.
While there, the children hope they die. If they do, the Willoughby children will be orphans like some of their favorite literary characters. I know that sounds extreme for an animated movie, and you’re right, it is. However, these parents are the worst. They don’t feed the Willoughby children, and they keep them in a coal bin if they misbehave. So you can’t blame the kids for wanting to get rid of their parents.
After convincing their parents to go on vacation, the Willoughby children aren’t totally free because their parents hire a nanny to watch them. The nanny (Maya Rudolph) is a lot more fun than their parents, but the eldest Willoughby, Tim (Will Forte), doesn’t trust her because his evil parents hired her. He attempts to get rid of her, but that creates more trouble for the children.
Tim insists that the nanny is “bad” and enlists the help of Orphan Services to take care of her. The organization, which is lead by uptight black-clad women, handles the problem and takes the children. They are then separated and put into foster homes.
All of this change is deemed more horrible than living with their awful parents, and I’m not crazy about that trope. I’ve not been to an orphanage, so I may be wrong. But aren’t orphanages a necessity for children who are alone. I also imagine that these people try to do their best to create normalcy for a child, but they’re often portrayed as villains.
I was bothered by that and the fact that the film is so dark. I’m not opposed to dark animated films. I love “Coraline” and “Nightmare Before Christmas,” but this one seems a bit misleading because of its bubble-gum-pop production design.
That said, it’s entertaining enough if you already have the subscription service and are looking for a new movie to pass the time. “The Willoughbys” is a crazy animated adventure that takes the children to wacky and beautiful places both physically and emotionally. It’s not a fantastic movie, but its animation style is original, and it has a winning cast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.