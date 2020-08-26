Before the pandemic, I would have skipped “Unhinged.” The plot did not appeal to me, and the reviews are mediocre at best. But now I am eager to see any movie as long as the theater is not full. I also did not want to skip the first major release since March. I’m too big of a movie fanatic to miss this unprecedented event.
I saw “Unhinged” at a locally owned theater in Omaha, where I live. My friend and I were masked and alone in the theater, and we entertained ourselves by providing this B-movie thriller with commentary. If we were not alone, I would not have done that, but it felt appropriate for this schlocky movie. It also made the brutality more tolerable.
“Unhinged” is not going to earn awards or rave reviews from critics, but it is a well-made movie because it accomplishes what the director, Derrick Borte, intends. The new film starring Russell Crowe is a ruthless, pulse-pounding thriller.
According to IMDb, Crowe stars as an unnamed man who targets a woman named Rachel (Caren Pistorius) after a stoplight confrontation. “Targets” is a weak word to describe what Crowe’s character does. It would be more apt to say that Crowe “destroys” this woman by hunting her family and friends. What is worse is that there is nothing merciful about his hunt. He is relentlessly brutal when hurting those closest to Rachel.
If you are bothered by gratuitous violence, you should hold off on returning to the movie theater for “Unhinged.” But if you can handle it, “Unhinged” delivers bloody attacks that nearly caused me to turn away from the screen. The violence is made more brutal because Crowe is behind it. For this film, Crowe packed on pounds, and he looks like a grizzly bear ready to tear into human flesh. He is ferocious.
Without Crowe in the role, I don’t think I would have appreciated the movie as much. On the page, it is a straightforward revenge thriller. As I said before, Crowe is monstrous and terrifying, but he also has a great scene in which he manipulates one of Rachel’s friends, Andy, into believing that he is another friend of hers.
In this scene, Crowe drops his furious personality, and he portrays a likable guy. The audience knows this is an act, but it’s too late before Andy realizes it. By the time he has put all the pieces together, his nose is smashed in with a coffee cup.
Crowe uses his sledgehammer fists to inflict damage, but the destruction isn’t limited to his hammering fists. Most of the intensity of the movie hinges on the car chases. I thought these were well shot and easy to follow, but you shouldn’t expect game-changing cinematography. The director of photography simply builds adrenaline in the audience and gets the job done.
The visual effects, on the other hand, are unrealistic at times. In one scene, a small sedan driving no more than 30 mph crashes into a minivan and flips the van. This moment totally took me out of the movie. I was also bothered by the excessive exposition, which sets up all the potential victims of Crowe’s violence who Rachel is connected to. I understand they are essential pieces in the larger revenge game, but they seem so forced at the beginning of the film.
We also learn too much about Rachel’s personality. She’s careless, unorganized, and always late. These details are unnecessary in the larger story in which she angers the wrong man. It also creates issues later in the film when Crowe steals Rachel’s phone and searches for her contacts’ addresses in her phone. A woman who is too unorganized to keep an appointment or take her kid to school on time probably doesn’t save addresses for her contacts.
Script and character flaws aside, “Unhinged” was engaging. The car chases are thrilling enough, Crowe’s performance was great, and the brutality kept me wondering what he was going to do next. Like I said before, “Unhinged” won’t win any awards, but it was a well made B-movie, and sometimes that’s perfectly fine for a night at the movies.