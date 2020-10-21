The live-action family film was nearly extinct. In recent years, studios have focused on milking their intellectual properties for every penny, and audiences would rather watch superheroes and snow queens than see a goofball comedy about a family.
It wasn’t always this way. In the 1990s and 2000s, studio-produced family films had a place in movie theaters. They were alongside massive tentpoles, but families were more willing to fork over their cash for wholesome yet juvenile entertainment. Gone were the days of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “The Sandlot” and “Elf.”
Surprisingly, the family film is back, and it hasn’t aged much. The humor of “The War with Grandpa” is very ’90s, but this particular brand of humor might just make you nostalgic for a simpler time. A time when families could go to the movie theater without hearing foul language or seeing bloody beat ’em ups. That said, this family film, though fun, forgoes a compelling plot.
For that reason, I’d like to offer a word of advice: walk into “The War with Grandpa” as if you were about to sit down to listen to a child tell you a story. I say this because when a child recalls events, they often exaggerate the details to make the story more interesting.
The filmmakers behind “The War with Grandpa” embrace this concept wholeheartedly by turning every joke up to 11. Honestly, I can’t fault the filmmakers for doing that. The movie would have been boring had they not. I also think that it would have fallen flat on its face had it not such a great cast.
Robert De Niro plays the titular grandpa, and it would be easy to say he phones his performance in, but I think that is misguided. De Niro appears to have fun in the role, especially when he references his gangster movie roots. For instance, there is an incredibly awkward yet funny interaction between De Niro and his onscreen grandson in the back seat of a car. De Niro intimidates the grandson
and makes him feel like he’ll be sleeping with the fishes tonight. Thankfully, they go fishing, and he’s not fish food.
Christopher Walken, Cheech Marin and Jane Seymour also seem to be having a lot of fun as De Niro’s cohorts, but I wonder how much fun it was for these older actors to bounce on a trampoline dodgeball field. They aren’t in their prime anymore, but I applaud them for pushing their limitations.
Walken was my favorite of this crew because he humorously embraces his role as an old man who likes to play young. He’s got a remote control racetrack, a hover board, and the perfect video game setup. He embraces this childlike personality and plays it up to steal scenes.
Another scene-stealer is Rob Riggle as the lead character’s dad. Riggle hasn’t been in as many movies lately after hilarious moments in “The Hangover” and “21 Jump Street.” But I’m glad to see him working on films again because he is a wonderful addition to anything he’s in.
In “The War with Grandpa,” he was able to make me laugh with just an exaggerated facial expression. He does this twice for a gag in which De Niro’s pants fall in front of Riggle. I hate this humor most of the time, but maybe I was in the right place because I chuckled quite a bit.
Speaking of another performer whom I haven’t seen in movies lately, where has Uma Thurman been? She is one of the best actresses from both the ’90s and ’00s, but she fell off the map harder than Riggle. She doesn’t have many opportunities to have fun in this movie as the lead’s mom, but she lights up the screen in the scenes she has.
I’m raving quite a bit about the actors because “The War with Grandpa” screenplay and direction isn’t nearly as bright as the performances. Both the screenwriter and the director get the job done for this film, but I think they could have made the movie better by breaking convention. Too often, the gags fall into a repetitious pattern, and the screenwriter makes his point early on, so the actions seem too aggressive by the end. However, taking my advice, I enjoyed it by framing it as an exaggerated story by a child. If you can do that, you can appreciate this family film that doesn’t justify the genre’s resurgence, but it also doesn’t encourage its elimination.