You will likely hear and read many contrasting reviews of “Wonder Woman 1984.” I’ve seen some call it “incredible,” while others say it is an absolute mess and the worst DC Comics film ever produced. Those people must be using hyperbole because “Batman and Robin” is the worst DC movie ever made.
My review falls in the middle. The first “Wonder Woman” was incredible. I loved the action, humor, and innovative use of the setting. “WW84” falls short of the high bar set by the first film on many levels, but I was entertained by the comic-book dialogue, plot and performances.
Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in this sequel directed by Patty Jenkins. In the film, Wonder Woman tries to work covertly as a superhero and stop jewelry store robberies and other crimes while living an everyday life. This concept is excellent, but it is a bit ridiculous because her costume is so flashy. She can knock out all the security cameras she wants to remain anonymous, but with a bright red, blue and gold unitard on, it’s quite impossible to maintain that anonymity.
When she’s not swinging through shopping malls with her lasso of truth, she lives a mild-mannered life as Diana, a senior anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institution, and she longs for the time back with Steve Trevor, her beau who tragically died during WWI.
Her simple life is sidelined when Maxwell Lord, an oil tycoon played by Pedro Pascal, steals a mythic wishing stone that grants you any wish you desire. Desperate for power, Lord asks to become the stone to grant wishes and make himself the most powerful man in the world. This desire has unforeseen consequences when the power he has takes a toll on his body. Diana must stop Lord and end his reign of terror.
Lord isn’t alone, though, in his battle against the mighty Wonder Woman. Barbara Minerva, an associate of Diana’s played by Kristen Wiig, wishes on the wishing stone to be more like Diana. She wants Diana’s beauty and confidence, but she doesn’t realize that Diana has god-like strength and agility. Barbara embraces that same strength differently than Diana and transforms into the villainous Cheetah.
All of these plot details are ripped right out of over-the-top comic books. If you can accept that, then you’ll have a better time. But if you wanted another rip-roaring adventure through historical events, you may be disappointed. That said, Jenkins and her screenwriting partner, comic writer Geoff Johns, commit to the aesthetic of the ’80s, from the colorful costumes to the outlandish personalities that were present on ’80s television shows and commercials. This is another aspect you can fight or have fun with.
As for the performances, Pascal’s and Wiig’s acting will be the most polarizing for audiences because they both fully commit to the hammy tone of the film. Wiig is characteristically goofy and awkward to the point that it becomes a bit annoying, but as she transforms into a villain, she becomes delightfully more entertaining. Wiig has skills, and more directors need to take a chance on her to play against type. She was a great villainess.
While Wiig is fun by the end of the film, Pascal had me from his first scene. I love his flamboyant public personality and how he contrasts that with a broken man desperate to impress his son. Sometimes his motivations are a bit ham fisted, but you sense that Pascal is always playing his part with sincerity. He’s outstanding in the film when the wishing stone is eating away at him, or he’s trying to convince people to tell him their wishes.
Gadot and Chris Pine, who returns in this film, are also plenty of fun. They don’t get as many charming scenes as the previous film, but they make the most of what they have. Pine as Steve Trevor is amusing to watch as he discovers the evolution of fashion, transportation, and art in the 1980s versus the 1910s.
Gadot is excellent at making the ridiculous nature of colorful costumed heroes feel grounded. She can charm anyone with a smile, and she develops Diana’s personality throughout the film to a place of hope. It doesn’t quite match up with her character in other DC films, but as a stand-alone performance, it’s wonderful.
“WW84” is not a disaster, and it’s not a masterpiece. For DC, that’s not too bad. Many of their films have been hit or miss, but this one is more hit than miss thanks to great performances and an acceptably cheesy screenplay.