How is it that frying up some frozen hash browns can bring on a moment of nostalgia?
It’s a bit of a stretch, but follow me on this.
I was fixing the aforementioned hash browns the other day when I was thinking there are other ways to make the same product without diving into the frozen food section.
There was a restaurant in my hometown of North Platte that was my first regular job as a teen.
It helped that the couple who owned the place were the parents of a friend.
The place — a typical small town, non-chain family restaurant — has been on my mind this week after a friend forwarded me an online real estate ad.
Merrick’s (that’s the name of the place, actually Merrick’s Ranch House for those who don’t know it by first name only) is for sale.
He and I spent many an hour working together in the dishwashing section of the kitchen, trying to supply a pile of clean plates equivalent at least to the number that we broke.
They made their own hash browns.
The leftover supply of baked potatoes from the previous night, combined with some boiled ones made each morning, were then grated into fresh hash browns for the day.
For a lot of diner-type places, that’s the way it was done back in the day. Much of the food made fresh.
Plus, it basically had to be able to cooked on a flat grill, deep-fat fried or boiled to make it on the menu.
In fact, that was key to my first position at the restaurant — I cut the french fries.
Every morning, I would arrive well before the place opened.
The boss would estimate how many french fries he would need for the next day, and I would proceed to peel the potatoes and cut them into fries.
OK, the potatoes were peeled by a machine, but you had to feed the spuds in a few at a time, let the spinning machine pretty much pulverize the peel off the potato and repeat.
It was a pull level device that then pushed them through a blade of many squares — one at a time — into french fry form.
Someday, I’ll tell you about the day I peeled and cut one ton of potatoes.
No, really — twenty 100-pound bags.
You do the math.
So, the hash browns were fresh. The french fries were fresh.
The onion rings were made fresh. The salads were fresh.
For the dinner salads, the kitchen workers would chop up heads of lettuce, grate carrots, chop up other veggies and mix it all together.
Nothing came out a pre-processed bag there.
It’s hard to find places like that now.
The potato products come out of frozen bag anymore.
I’m sure my memory is slightly polished up by the passing years, but I really don’t think I’ve had better fries than the ones at Merrick’s.
Not that the place was perfect. I’m still not sure where the frozen pucks they passed off as chicken fried steak came from.
Not only was Merrick’s a first place of employment for me, but it was a fun place to hang out.
Most of the employees, especially on the night shift, were teenagers — and an eclectic group at that.
Some were good friends, some were just people you worked with, but we usually managed to spin some fun into the shift, especially after the owner went home for the night.
Plus, it was an “after the game” hangout for a lot of kids from our school.
After special event,s the place would fill up, the juke box would get cranked up, and the burgers and fries would be flying (sometimes literally).
The current building is different than the one I first worked at. It was built in the early 1970’s at the time my tenure there was ending.
I went to the “new” place a few years ago. The food was still excellent, but different.
The ad says the owners will take their time until the right new owner is found. For a mere $680,000 I could make it mine.
I don’t think the reality would match the memories though — or the fries.