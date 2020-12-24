Christmas is kind of a blur to me. And, no, I’m not referring to the fact that it is tomorrow and I may or may not have all my shopping, wrapping, card writing and other preparations completed.
This blur is more in the rear-view mirror than looking ahead to Christmas 2020, which we know will be unlike any other because, well – 2020.
I carry with me a lot of great Christmas memories.
But the blur part is that they all run together. It’s like I’ve had one big Christmas and just packed a wide variety of experiences into it.
For our family, the blur begins on Christmas Eve. We were an “open-your-presents-on-Christmas Eve” family versus waiting until the 25th.
Of course, before that happened it was the traditional Christmas Eve dinner of oyster soup.
I didn’t realize that is a bit of a tradition for a lot of people.
I always just thought it was the one day that mom and dad could get away with serving something that none of the kids liked, but they did.
It was served with a simple rule — if you don’t eat all your soup, at least one bowl, you couldn’t open your presents.
I could usually gag down one bowl, but it was the broth only.
No way an oyster was working its way into my bowl, let alone down my throat.
For many years there was no alternative, but eventually chili showed up, as well.
I think it was because the youngest member of the family was — of course — the pampered one.
His disdain for the soup must have been stronger than the rest of us.
But then it was off to the presents.
Always to be found under that year’s real Christmas tree with the huge, colored lights that put off enough heat to warm the room.
How they never started a tree on fire, I’ll never know.
One year there was a figure eight race track with electric cars.
One year there was the portable basketball game where the ball rolled around into small holes that you would then flick with lever toward your basket.
I couldn’t tell you what year, or what age, each of those were received, but like I said — Christmas is a blur.
Not as much of a blur as it was the year I fully realized another tradition separate from the family.
During Christmas college breaks, I would make a little spending money working at the tractor dealership where my dad worked.
Each year, on Christmas Eve I would notice one customer, a man who owned a junk yard in town, would stop in and leave a brown paper bag behind.
Well, that particular year, I found out where it went. We’d close the store a few hours early.
This time the guys in the shop invited me to join them in their break room after work. Well, junk man’s bag had a couple nice bottles of whiskey.
We sat in the break room, shot the bull, pitched some pennies and took care of the brown paper bag gift.
Dad was wise enough to have one and go home. I stuck around for a while.
Let’s just say that may have been the one year an oyster may have snuck by me once I got home and sat down for Christmas Eve dinner.
Adult Christmas time kept the blur going.
The only “bad” one was in my early sportscaster days and I had to work on Christmas Day.
I got off work Christmas Eve around 11, drove to a midnight Mass which I went to alone, went to an empty apartment and then back to work the next day.
I think that was the year I discovered even fast-food places close on Christmas Day.
Most recently, our own little family would work on our own blurs.
To the point that one year our son tweeted out he knew it was Christmas-time … we were in three towns in two days to celebrate with family.
I guess my point is this: It’s OK for Christmas to be a blur of happy memories that all run together.
I hope you’re able to make some the next couple of days.
Merry Christmas!