With less than 40 days until the election, campaigns are out in full force trying to earn your vote.
Whether it is through phone calls, door-to-door canvassing or the necessary evil of fundraisers, candidates and their teams are putting in long days with very little sleep.
All of this highlights the importance of your power as a citizen to vote.
Most of the focus this election cycle is on the presidential election.
A couple of good websites to find information on the presidential elections are: FRCAction.org, and ballotpedia.org.
I urge you to take a very close look at your candidates for legislature, school board, county commissioner, city council, etc.
The closer the level of government is to you, the more it will have an effect on your day-to-day life.
Do you want lower property taxes?
A good way to ensure lower property taxes is to elect school board members who would hold your levy the same or decrease the levy if valuations go up.
One way to find candidates for the state legislature who are friendly to agriculture and will most likely vote for property tax relief is to “google” NEFB-PAC and find the Sept. 10, 2020. Friends of Agriculture endorsements.
This country was founded on Christian principles, limited government and individual responsibility.
We need to continue to seek those principles in choosing our elected officials. Be informed about the candidates as well as the important issues of the day.
Early voting request forms should have been sent out to each one of you.
If you have not received one and would like to vote by mail, please contact your local county election office. Early voting ballots began being sent out Sept. 28.
The election is Nov. 3. This is your best chance to influence the direction of your government. Please vote.
Thomas Jefferson said, and I quote, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”