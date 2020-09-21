Out of caution for the health and safety of our members, the candidates and the public, the League of Women Voters of Hastings will not conduct in person candidate forums for the Nov. 3, General Election.
We are encouraging all Adams County voters to utilize the League of Women Voters website — vote411.org — to find local, state and national candidate profiles as well as voting information.
Other great references to learn more about what is on the General Election ballot or more candidate profiles are the Hastings Tribune, and the profiles on the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce website.
Please utilize these references to be an informed voter for the Nov. 3 election.
Also please know that in the future the League of Women Voters of Hastings will resume conducting in person candidate forums to keep Adams County voters informed.
Elayne Landwehr and Judy Reimer
Co-chairpersons of the Candidate Forum Committee of the League of Women Voters of Hastings