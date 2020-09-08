I would like to congratulate the employees at the Hastings Public Library who went above and beyond when the COVID-19 situation came out.
They went above and beyond to make sure that the children’s programs went on.
They started doing Facebook videos where they made the books come to life so parents could continue to share the world of books with their children.
The Makerspace/Pinterest group put packets together that patrons could pick up and use to create items either during a ZOOM visit or by instructions they put together for those that couldn’t ZOOM.
There were activities for many different age groups.
There were online escape rooms (I was stuck in one for a LONG time), cooking classes, etc.
I think that we should all be grateful for the staff there. They continue to do everything they can to make the library a great place to learn and have fun. The extra safety procedures they do are above and beyond.
Make sure that you find out what is going on at the library for everyone in your family. It is more than just a place to pick up books.
Lots of education!
Peg Johnson
Hastings