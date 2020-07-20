I would like to thank all our police officers and highway patrol and sheriff personnel for the job they do for us each and every day.
I encourage you when you see one of these men and women you thank them, give them a pat on the back.
It’s time we give our police the respect and thanks that they deserve.
It only takes a few seconds to say thank you and you will feel great, and they will appreciate this, also.
But don’t stop there. Thank our firefighters, EMTs, our doctors, our pastors, our teachers …
I can go on and on.
But you get my idea.
Respect and a little thanks goes a long way!
Amen.
Ken Hatra
Hastings