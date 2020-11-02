I was so happy at how Hastings rallied for Halloween.
The weather was amazing, houses were decorated and citizens creatively handed out tricks and treats to children, with such great respect.
Some masked, some used tongs, some decorated cute baggies of treats and clipped them to clotheslines.
Many were delightful bowls, encouraging kids to choose a few and leave some for the rest.
However the residents chose to give out treats, I appreciated it was done with respect to the variety of comfort zones that we are all in these days.
Crowds weren’t an issue in the areas we went. A full moon, an extra hour of sleep and a little extra effort were definitely the secret ingredients into this year’s successful cauldron of witches brew for the youngsters.
Thank you from a very grateful mom who hoped for something rather normal and was not disappointed.
Courtney Peeler
Hastings