In the Dec. 24 edition of the Hastings Tribune, I read a column titled “A Christmas message to our elders” by Andy Raun.
It made me think back to my childhood.
One thing that came to mind was how Mom and Dad wanted us to go to bed so Santa could come.
I can remember once waking up at about 2 a.m. to see if Santa had been there yet. He had and I remember how excited I was to get a new bike.
Several years later, Mom and Dad told me the bike was far from new. They found a used one, cleaned it up and painted it. They couldn’t afford a new one.
No matter how rich or poor you are, it is memories that can’t be taken away.
I liked Andy’s story so much that I took it to our Christmas dinner to share with family.
I had one of my daughters read it out loud to the others.
As she read toward the end of the column, she paused. I turned to look at her and saw a tear in her eye. Her husband finished reading the column.
Andy’s story in the column is like everyone’s. It’s the memories that count.
This year there were just a few of us because of COVID-19.
Let’s all hope next year that families can be together again.
Chuck Holmberg
Hastings