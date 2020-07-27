This past week we debated the two major bills left in the session: LB 1106, or the property tax relief plan, and LB 720, or the business tax incentives and neXt project bill.
Both of those were filibustered, and neither received a vote.
The best tax incentive the Legislature could provide for Nebraska would be to lower property taxes.
I am extremely disappointed that my colleagues from the urban areas filibustered our property tax relief plan.
I understand they are receiving a lot of pressure of school administrators in their district.
However, our farmers are hurting under the weight of extremely high property taxes.
Maybe now that high valuations are coming to urban areas they will be more receptive to the problems high property taxes cause.
Lower property taxes would help the struggling young family in Omaha, Lincoln or greater Nebraska pay their mortgage or rent that is way too high because of high property taxes.
Lower property taxes would encourage the retiree to stay in Nebraska rather than move almost anywhere else to get out from under the crushing burden of outrageous property taxes.
The fight is not over, however.
I know Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, Sen. Mark Kolterman and others are working around-the-clock to find a solution.
I am hopeful they will be able to find one.
The deal must have property tax relief close to what LB 1106 would bring for me to support it.
I will not support LB 720 unless we get property tax relief.
I am standing strong for that farmer who is up before dawn and goes to sleep well after the sun goes down. The farmer who does this to not only put food on his family’s table, but yours’ and mine, as well.
Shouldn’t we give them a chance to thrive instead of getting crushed by high property taxes?
I will continue to fight the remaining days of the session to get property tax relief.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact my office at 402-471-2732, email me at dmurman@leg.ne.gov, or through my Facebook page.
Sen. Dave Murman
Glenvil