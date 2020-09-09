It was so refreshing to watch the RNC Convention. It was so optimistic instead of the Democrat Convention of doom and gloom.
The convention showed the true President Trump and what he has accomplished in less than four years compared to the Obama/Biden era when they didn’t accomplish anything. They put us back for years.
The Democrats want Biden/Harris to win but their scheme is to say Biden is incompetent and Harris can take over.
Harris is so far left that she would ruin the country.
Biden has no agenda. What he would do for the coronavirus is the same thing that Trump has already done.
Then, Biden would close the country down again. That is not a solution.
He would destroy America.
Trump wants violence in the country to quit.
Democrats are encouraging the riots and the tearing down of statues of important people in our beautiful cities.
They don’t care. They just want power.
If these people don’t like our country, then they need to move to another country and see what socialism is really like.
Mail in voting is the Democrats big pet project to blame Trump on doing something with the post offices.
Trump isn’t doing anything wrong. He is just making sure you are aware of what the Democrats are up to.
If we have thousands of ballots sent to everyone who doesn’t live at a residence, a person who has died or a pet name, we have a problem.
Democrats want to take away freedom of speech, your guns, your religion, tear down the wall and let all immigrants come in.
They want free college and to raise taxes. They want to take away capitalism and defund the police.
If Democrats have power, you will have no say in anything.
Sen. Ben Sasse is not what is he cracked up to be. He doesn’t want anything to change in Washington D.C.
I get so mad when he says stupid things to sway what Trump is doing or bashing him. Sasse’s goal is to make a name for himself.
This election is the most important one we have ever had.
Everyone needs to vote and you have to decide if you want the America we are used to or have Biden/Harris take over and not have freedom.
The most sensible solution is to vote for Trump so he can have four more incredible years and help our country rebound from the pandemic, as we will have a vaccine in a few months as Trump has said.
He cares about the American people.
Pam Johnson
Blue Hill