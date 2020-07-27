This is in response to the letter from Gregg Hughes (Voice of the People, July 23) referencing the money machine created by this virus going around the world.
I am a survivor of the polio crisis and the development of the polio vaccine by Dr. Jonas Salk in which no one said a word because there wasn’t big money involved.
I got my polio shot at the old Lincoln Elementary School (now the police station).
I don’t recall any adverse effects as we all went home to Mom and laid down.
No protests, no stink and no problems. No one wanted to live in an iron lung. We made it through the crisis.
So in response to Mr Hughes’ ending question, this is all about the good ol’ American buck. Enough said, I reckon.
And don’t forget about our national TV news.
Amen, folks.
Ron Calhoun
Hastings