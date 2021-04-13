I have been waiting for comment about a recent news story in the Hastings Tribune that some on the City Council consider it a “popular option” to move the current city offices to the Hastings Utilities North Denver Station.
The story stated that the current city building was reported to the council as having “shortcomings” back in June 2020: “The city is looking at moving out of — or making significant repairs to — the building due to several issues.”
Unfortunately, there was not a complete item-by-item list of the repairs needed or the total estimated cost.
There was, however, an estimated cost of $9.5 million to move to the proposed-to-be-remodeled Hastings Utilities building.
If the current city building was fixed and sold it was reported that there would be a “return” to the city. It is assumed that means a profit.
Thankfully, Councilman Chuck Rosenberg pointed out that maintenance and repairs are normal costs associated with doing business and that citizens he has talked to “think we are incompetent for not doing any repairs on the building.”
Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm is reported to have said, “I just don’t know if it is worth the cost to do the repairs when we’re going to have to do them again in 15 years.”
However, it appears a bit more common sense was injected into the discussion when Councilman Shawn Hartmann said: “We’ve got the money. What are we waiting for?”
It seems that there are two significant issues to consider here: (1) the costs to repair and/or replace; (2) the reasons the property has deteriorated to the current condition requiring repair of its “shortcomings."
Costs: The article did mention that there was a sewer problem that would cost about $10,000 to fix and the roof could cost an additional $150,000. Asbestos removal and miscellaneous costs could possibly add up to a total of $250,000.
The Hastings Utilities building remodel is estimated at $9.5 million and it, too, will have ongoing building maintenance costs.
The article said the city does currently have $19.09 million cash on hand.
We need to remember, however, that there is a large expenditure coming soon to tear down the old overpass that became unusable due to “deferred maintenance.”
Shortcomings: We have seen two perfect examples of letting facilities go unattended on the west side of Hastings. The regional center and the Imperial Mall both have been and/or are in the process of being torn down.
Rosenberg is right that maintenance of equipment and property is normal behavior. Deferred maintenance is another term for incompetence.
Hartmann is also right in that we should not only check with the citizens on the issue, but fix it now.
Roger Harper
Hastings