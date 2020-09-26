This week I received the 10th letter in the past couple months from President Trump, his wife, Donald Jr. or some committee supporting his run for re-election.
This last letter is also the most offensive letter I’ve received. It’s full of lies and misstatements and says almost nothing about what Trump supports, except himself.
I’ve been a registered Republican ever since I’ve been able to vote, but because of the direction Trump, McConnell, Sasse, Fischer and the rest of the Republican Party is going, I am supporting Biden.
Dick Kleiber
Hastings