The death of Breonna Taylor is a horrible tragedy. But it is not the same as the George Floyd death in Minneapolis.
There are two factors that so much of the media seems to ignore. The first is that Taylor’s boyfriend fired the first shot and shot a police officer who was simply doing his duty. From the officers’ perspective, he was trying to kill them, and they reacted properly.
It may be, as her boyfriend said, he thought this was a home invasion and did not hear the police officers announce who they were. But, not hearing the announcement does not mean it wasn’t made, only that you didn’t hear it. But hearing it, as one witness said, does mean it was made.
Secondly, a pistol is terribly inaccurate.
It is not like the movies where the good guy shoots the gun out of the bad guy’s hand.
In my training, when the police carried revolvers with six shots, we were trained to empty our gun if confronted with a life-and-death situation. I assume today with the 15-shot automatics that training still involves multiple shots. This increases the odds of hitting the perpetrator with at least one shot.
The officers saw a man shoot a fellow police officer just a few feet from them. They did just what they should have done, returned fire and in the process Breonna Taylor was killed. There was no fault on their part.
Again, it is not like the movies.
Over an entire career, most police officers will never shoot at a perpetrator and will never be shot at. In a situation where you just saw your partner shot, you react instantly, and you do so in stark fear and panic.
You desperately want to go home to your family when your shift is over.
“One bullet away from being killed or one bullet away from prison” is a phrase that is heard among police officers today.
Unfortunately, it is too true.
Bless all the officers who remain on the job despite of this risk.
Bert Peterson
Hastings