This is in response to Bev Jones’ letter about stolen political signs (Voice of the People, Aug. 22).
I have had my signs vandalized. I found my signs torn in half, then torn again, but I was lucky because the trespassers were kind enough to put the pieces on my front porch.
That is where the good old duck tape came in handy. I taped them signs up, and put them back in my front yard.
Now, if the trespassers really want to be men, which I doubt, they could sure stop by and we could have an adult conversation about our chosen candidates, the pros and cons about each one.
But I am sure they prefer the cover of night. It is a disgrace to where as a country we have fallen. The corruption and the hate.
My husband served in Vietnam. I am sure that the trespassers don’t know what that — to serve their country — means. Maybe they would not take a political sign if they new how much blood that right cost this country. The right to be able to put a political sign in your front yard.
But, of course, they probably don’t care, anyhow.
The same night my sign was vandalize so were two of my neighbors’.
But they, too, got out the old duck tape, taped them up. and put them back out.
I wish that there was kindness and respect in this country.
Hopefully, there will be again come November.
Cindy Brown
Hastings