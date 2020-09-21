I certainly support the truth that Black Lives Matter. And I certainly affirm that we all have the right to freedom of speech, and the right to be heard and to peacefully assemble. We have the right to be fairly treated by the law enforcement of our cities and nation.
But we do not have the right to vandalize, or loot, or burn others’ properties as a form of “free expression” or “peaceful protest.”
Sadly, there is little productive discourse when chanting drowns out reasoned discussion. Throwing obscenities right and left, and calling their neighbors much worse than the N___ word, accomplishes nothing.
An “eye for an eye” will make the whole world blind, yet this seems to be playing out repeatedly on our nightly news. Two wrongs do not make a right.
There is reason to hold the police accountable for using excessive or unjustifiable force. Yet when persons, of any stripe, resist arrest and attempt to flee, or attack law enforcement, bad things are bound to happen.
Police officers are often pushed into no-win situations that often make them fear for their own lives, too.
Roughly 180 to 200 law enforcement officers die in the line of duty every year. Have we ever seen weeks of protests over a police officer’s death?
Thank you to the hundreds of people who turned out to support the family of Mario Herrera in Lincoln last week.
Crimes, shootings and murders have increased 50% or more in many major cities since the unconscionable George Floyd death.
This is the expected result as police have been asked to stand down, and cities have been challenged to “defund” them.
Yet a recent Gallup poll found that only 20% of Blacks want fewer police in their neighborhoods, while almost 80% want the same number or more.
Police forces are essential to the safety of all communities. Yes, Black Lives Matter. So do Blue Lives. In fact, All Lives Matter.
When the gangs and criminals, of any color, outnumber our protectors, we are all in trouble. Or when the safety and respect of working in law enforcement no longer attracts honorable young people — beware.
The vast majority of our law enforcement officers are fine, upstanding citizens doing the best job that they can, day in and day out, often under very difficult circumstances.
They need society’s appreciation and support.
Thank you Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.
We appreciate you greatly.
Richard French
Hastings