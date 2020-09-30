Pam Johnson (Voice of the People, Sept. 10) encouraged us to vote for President Donald Trump because “he cares about the American people.”
A lot of news has been released since then that prove otherwise.
From the Bob Woodward tapes, we learned that Donald Trump knew the virus would be deadly back in January and that it affected young as well as old — yet we saw him telling the American public the exact opposite. We now we have over 200,000 people dead and counting due to Trump’s mishandling of the crisis.
The courts have decreed that Trump’s attack on the postal service to slow mail is politically motivated. My husband is disabled and has voted by absentee ballot many times. We pay bills via mail and do not relish late fees. Some people get medication delivered via mail.
Donald Trump said at the Republican National Convention that he supported Social Security and Medicare, yet his actions speak otherwise when he instructed employers to stop withholding the very tax that supports those vital programs.
Trump says he supports coverage of pre-existing conditions, yet he currently has a case before the Supreme Court seeking to destroy the Affordable Care Act, which has coverage of pre-existing conditions at its core.
And, yes, I personally have benefited from the Affordable Care Act insurance coverage.
The most recent news is that Trump has used the system to avoid paying income taxes — $750 per year for two years in a row and zero taxes for 10 out of 15 years.
Now we know why he refused to release his tax returns.
Trump is a master of division and hate.
The United States of America deserves better.
Kathy L. Gruba
Hastings