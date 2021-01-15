As I begin the third year of representing the 38th District in the Nebraska unicameral, many things are much different than they were when years one and two began.
The obvious changes are a result of the pandemic: no large groups, plexiglass, physical distancing, limited access, etc.
A not so obvious, disastrous result of the pandemic is the loss of my good friend, Perry Gauthier. He passed away from COVID-19 just before Christmas.
Perry was the founder and leader of Capitol Ministries in the Nebraska State Capitol.
Capitol Ministries holds Bible studies in about 30 state capitols, the U.S. Capitol, as of 2017 in President Trump’s Cabinet, and in several capitols around the world.
Perry was a great and godly man and a true servant and warrior for the Lord.
He was a super mentor to myself and so many other people, including many other state senators and staff.
Wednesday morning Bible studies when he presented the truth of God’s Word were the highlight of my week. He will be so difficult to replace and so greatly missed.
It is hard to understand why the Lord allows such faithful servants to be taken to heaven at such an early age. Perry had just turned 60.
It is so encouraging to meet with approximately one quarter of the senators each week who also want to see God’s will accomplished in the Nebraska Legislature.
I feel a special bond with those senators who realize the foundation of our government and this country come from God’s Word.
Sen. Dave Murman
Glenvil