Having family in Hastings, plus, since I was just south of the area a mere 40 days ago for a family-event pertaining to an 83-year-old relative, I read the Nov. 12 article in the Hastings Tribune with great interest: "Lincoln bishop returning to work."
I am pleased for both Bishop James Conley AND pleased for the parishioners of the diocese of Lincoln, which includes the Catholic churches in Red Cloud, Franklin, where many of my relatives reside, which are so close to Hastings.
I am relieved that Bishop Conley was able to overcome his anxiety and depression through treatment.
I know Most Rev. James Conley's dedication. Back before he was a bishop, he was a campus priest at my Wichita State University in Kansas; so my connection to him goes back a long while.
During this awful time of Covid-19 as well as the holy times (hence the word: "holidays") of Thanksgiving and Christmas, the people desperately need a hands-on spiritual Shepherd to comfort them in times of joy and sorrow, as well as to lean-on during times of a pandemic.
I am glad that Most Reverend James Conley is back at the helm. May his spirits be grounded, to comfort parishioners, especially during this pandemic that so desperately needs healing and Christ's teachings..
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas