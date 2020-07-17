I recently resigned from the Hastings Public School board after 3 1/2 years on the board. It was an excellent experience.
It was necessary that I resign because my family and I are moving to Wahoo, where I will continue to practice law, statewide, including in the wonderful community of Hastings.
In my 25 years in Hastings, including many years as city attorney and several on the HPS Board, I have met many good people, and some great people who are in leadership positions in education, business, agriculture and local government.
I have also worked with many good and great people who are not in leadership positions, but who make up the fabric of the community.
Because of this, I think I have some basis for a response to Brady Rhodes’s recent letter suggesting that the school district needs a board member who is a person of color (Voice of the People, July 17).
While I think it would be great to have non-whites in leadership roles throughout the community (many already are formally and informally), I would never suggest that any person be placed on the board of education based solely or primarily on the color of his or her skin.
I suspect many people would actually consider it condescending.
The fact is, the HPS board, administration and staff have proven themselves to be honestly and deeply committed to ALL students and co-workers, regardless of race, color, economic wherewithal, etc., time and time again.
This includes Mr. Rhodes during his five years on the board.
This was discussed and considered at nearly every meeting I’m aware of in my 3 1/2 years on the HPS board.
From the administrative office through every level of each school building at HPS, the policies, practices and procedures are designed and carried out in an effort to achieve fairness and the respect of the dignity of the person.
School leadership is the first to admit that they can always do better, as frequently stated by Superintendent Jeff Schneider — and Craig Kautz before him.
In my experience, one thing is quite evident: HPS is not a prejudiced institution and it does not tolerate prejudice by any of its stakeholders.
On a practical level, the process Mr. Rhodes suggests would likely result in a person filling the vacant seat for one or two months, as any appointment would likely not happen until October, and my term was set to expire at the end of December.
Write-in possibilities or not, that would take a lot of time and effort on everyone’s part, right as the teachers and administrators are trying to figure out how to educate students in the middle of a pandemic.
The school’s time and resources are stretched about as thin as can be imagined as the first day of class is set to begin in less than 30 days.
Three candidates have taken the time and effort to offer their time and skills to the HPS Board, and voters will have the opportunity to decide who has the privilege to serve after Nov. 3.
I doubt anyone is interested in being a token.
I suggest we let the election process decide this and all future elections. If anyone of any color wishes to serve, entering the school board race for the 2022 election is free.
Bob Sullivan
Hastings
