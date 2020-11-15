Voice of the People Ed Bourg of Roseland Nov 15, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ooops!Unfortunately when I chose to vote early I had already voted for Sen. Ben Sasse.No wonder our president had problems when he could not even count on his own constituents. Ed BourgRoseland Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ben Sasse Ed Bourg President Politics Problem Constituent Voice People Recommended for you