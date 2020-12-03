Although Hastings is larger than many communities across the state, we’re known for our small-town feel.
We come together in difficult times, but also in times of joy.
We come together for annual Independence Day and Christmas celebrations, and marvel at the hard work it took to pull it all together.
We want to come together again, and we can make it happen with help from our close-knit community.
COVID-19 cases are rising, affecting nearly every aspect of our lives. Intensive care units are nearly full, emergency services are stretched thin and schools are struggling to keep teachers and students in the classroom.
The threat of this virus is real and has taken a stronger hold upon us than it did in the spring.
As a community, we must realize that it is going to take every single one of us to ensure that we can stop the tsunami of this second wave that is upon us.
Through the efforts of EVERY citizen, we can recover.
As of Dec. 3, 33 people have died from the virus and only two ICU beds are available in our health district.
When our medical resources are stretched this thin, there will soon be nowhere to take your loved ones when they suffer a stroke, heart attack or experience a traumatic injury.
We need to work together to give our hospitals the relief they need, so they can continue serving patients to the best of their ability.
By avoiding the three C’s — Crowded places, Close contact, and Confined spaces — we can reduce the spread of COVID-19, keeping our hospitals, businesses and schools up and running.
With just a few actions you will make a difference: Wear a mask, keep a six-foot distance, stay home if you do not feel well, and stay away from large gatherings.
It will take each and every one of us to flatten the curve and defeat this pandemic. #HastingsStrong
Corey Stutte, mayor, city of Hastings
Dave Ptak, Hastings city administrator
Eric Barber, Mary Lanning Healthcare president and CEO
Brad Starling, Hastings Fire and Rescue
International Association of Fire Fighters Local 675
Adam Story, Hastings Police Department
Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management
Shawn Scott, Adams Central Public Schools
Jeff Schneider, Hastings Public Schools
Drew Harris, Educational Service Unit 9
Dan Peters, Hastings Community Foundation
Mikki Shafer, Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce President
Jodi Graves, United Way of South Central Nebraska Executive Director
Lee Hogan, chairman, Adams County Board of Supervisors
Casey Muzic, Midland Area Agency on Aging
u Hastings Economic Development Corporation