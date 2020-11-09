Dear Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster County residents:
As board members of the South Heartland District Health Department, we know that pandemic fatigue is real and that COVID-19 has taken a toll on how businesses, schools and our very lives are conducted.
We also know that the people in our communities are tenacious, tough and innovative. These characteristics will need to be drawn upon to fight the coronavirus over a long winter until effective vaccines are available to all, which most likely will not happen until late spring 2021 or later.
SHDHD is required by statute to protect the public’s health and safety and is authorized to investigate diseases and conditions, including new diseases like COVID-19.
The Board of Health has ultimate responsibility and oversight of the core public health functions. Contact tracing, isolation and quarantine are essential tools for reducing spread of disease and protecting the public’s health. It is SHDHD’s job to complete these activities and we ask for your support and assistance in allowing them to do so.
One very disappointing issue South Heartland District Health Department is experiencing is an increased number of angry or threatening emails, calls, letters and social media posts as well as people hanging up or refusing to answer calls for follow up to positive test results and exposures.
The recent rapid rise of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths absolutely MUST be slowed.
We all need to do our part to fight the coronavirus. Remember the Three Cs when you are at work, at school, at large and small gatherings and everywhere you go:
u Avoid crowded places: Avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain 6-feet distance from others.
u Avoid close contact: Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you are with people you don’t live with.
u Avoid confined spaces: Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
It will take absolutely all of us to get through this alive and healthy. Please do your part to help SHDHD protect the health of residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties.
Nanette Shackelford, president, South Heartland District Health Department Board of Health