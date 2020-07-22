Does anyone remember the years 1968 and 1969? I was 11 years old in 1968.
I remember going to school in a two-room schoolhouse. I remember the World Series.
I remember football in the ball and the Super Bowl.
I remember going to see my grandparents.
I remember a little get-together in upstate New York called Woodstock.
Does anyone remember that there was a Hong Kong flu pandemic during that time?
There were approximately 200 million people living in the United States at the time.
The flu supposedly killed 100,000 Americans.
It killed 1 million to 4 million worldwide.
Why can’t I remember that?
Why did we have school? Why wasn’t everything shutdown? Why weren’t my parents and grandparents freaked out?
I remember most of the news on TV was about the Vietnam War, which was ramping up all of the time.
Even at that, if there was mention of the Hong Kong flu pandemic, it didn’t come close to the attention COVID-19 gets now.
My question is what is the difference 52 years later?
Why are we so apocalyptic and shutting everything down?
COVID-19 has dominated everything for months.
I have my guess as to why. What do you think?
Gregg Hughes
Hastings