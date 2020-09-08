I would like to comment upon the excellent appearance of the Parkview and Mount Sinai cemeteries in Hastings.
John brown, cemetery superintendant, and his crew have done and still do a good with the appearance of the resting places of our loved ones.
I have a lot of family at Parkview, and the appearance there always impresses me and visiting out-of-town relatives.
So therefore John brown and crew, I salute you and your staff for making things nice for our deceased family members.
Keep up the good work. You are definitely much appreciated, and I thank you very kindly.
Ron Calhoun
Hastings