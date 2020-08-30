Joe Biden is a nice man. He is very good to his family, who are all getting rich. Kamala Harris lacks experience to handle China.
According to the Wall Street Journal, China has scientific and technological talent recruitment stations in every state and in other nations.
They want scientists to come to China or steal intellectual property for money while working in America.
President Trump is tough and believes in God. What can we do?
Ask God for help as God is tougher than anyone. Please pray.
Sharon Krienert
Hastings