Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. High -1F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low -6F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.