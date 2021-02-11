As the Jacob Fisher Rainbow Fountain undergoes a major renovation, city officials are evaluating suggestions to use the project as an opportunity to make the fountain area more pedestrian-friendly.
Members of the Hastings Utility Board and city department heads discussed public feedback aimed at improving accessibility to the fountain at 12th Street and Denver Avenue during the utility board’s meeting on Thursday.
The project includes changing the existing fountain system from a single pump with multiple actuators to a multiple-variable, frequency drive-controlled pump system; relocating mechanical equipment from under the fountain into a new mechanical room, which will be an extension of the existing shed; removing and upgrading fence, instrumentation, and lighting; and adding a filtration system.
The project is anticipated to be completed by July 4.
Early in the planning process for the renovation, council members had received a suggestion to completely remove the circle drive.
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said Thursday that idea never gained traction among city departments. She later received feedback, however, stating the idea isn’t so much about tearing out the driveway as making the area more pedestrian-friendly.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said he was contacted recently by someone imploring the city not to remove the circle drive, stating the circle drive is how less-mobile individuals enjoy the fountain.
“He was under the impression that the utilities, or the city, was in the process of doing away with the drive-through,” Johnson said. “I assured him we were not the ones initiating discussions around this. His point primarily was older folks, for years, continue to drive around; that’s as close as they can get, or want to get, by driving around, both for themselves and their family members.”
Johnson wanted to emphasize that the city didn’t initiate removing the circle drive. In fact, other than a new fence, the project only addresses the fountain itself.
Board Chairman Bill Hitesman also received feedback about the issue from someone who compared Fisher Fountain to a project that removed a portion of roadway at Central Community College-Hastings, where Hitesman served as campus president before retiring.
Hitesman said Thursday he didn’t think the two projects were comparable.
“This is more community, where people want to see the fountain, especially since we’re redoing it,” he said. “So I don’t view it in the same light.”
Hitesman said he doesn’t have strong feelings one way or another about the drive.
City Councilman Butch Eley, who is a liaison to the utility board, said he didn’t want to lose the circle drive.
“I am not indifferent,” he said. “I want to keep the road. It’s worked for however many decades and should remain the way it is.”
The sidewalk around the outside of the drive also will remain.
“I really don’t see this so much as a complaint as a vision for including more access directly to the fountain,” Parnell-Rowe said.
While there are several nearby benches that face the fountain, there are no benches right near the fountain and no pathway going up to the fountain.
“I think that’s what they are wanting, is that experience,” she said.
Hitesman said he didn’t want any segment of the community to be left out and welcomed suggestions about how to make the fountain more accessible.
Parnell-Rowe said she also would look into fountain accessibility.
Also during the meeting, utility board members discussed possible changes to water services, and received an update about Hastings Utilities’ integrated resource plan.
