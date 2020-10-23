The capacities of local social services groups are maxed out and struggling to deal with the needs of our community, but organizations like the Hastings Community Foundation, Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way of South Central Nebraska are there to help.
That was the message of representatives from each of those organizations during the city’s Friday morning news conference.
Jodi Graves, executive director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, said her organization has been coordinating weekly meetings to assess and respond to the impact of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic in the community.
“In the last month we’ve seen a huge increase in basic need support requests for things like rent, utilities, even food,” she said. “While we are seeing some needs because of things like cut hours, reduced shifts — things like that — the bigger need we’re seeing right now is coming from people who have had to stop working or cut back on work because of underlying health conditions or other concerns.”
Graves mentioned a mother with a child who has cystic fibrosis. The mother was afraid to take the child out, so she had to quit her job.
Graves also spoke about a wife whose husband is battling lung cancer and can’t risk getting him sick.
“These people were doing everything right, but they’ve had to use their savings and now that this has gone on for eight months they are struggling now to make ends meet,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot more of those types of needs right now than what we were before.”
As a result, the capacities of local social services organizations are maxed out as they struggle to meet the community's needs.
“Hopefully we can all work together to get this back under control so that we can continue to move forward together,” she said.
Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, said his organization offers local COVID-19 community response grants.
Those grants are a partnership between the Hastings Community Foundation and United Way and open to nonprofits.
The Hastings Community Foundation is accepting applications from organizations in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties on an open basis. The grants are primarily for nonprofits that are working with a population that has been affected by COVID-19.
For more information go to www.hastingscommunityfoundation.org.
Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the state’s coronavirus relief fund, which started Wednesday.
The state of Nebraska has many programs and grants available for businesses to mitigate the effect of declining revenue, increased expenses, employee layoffs and furloughs.
Nonprofit organizations and churches also are eligible for some grants, Shafer said.
She said as of Wednesday there was $160 million left from the first phase of COVID-19 relief earlier this year.
“So businesses have a very good opportunity to capture the phase 2 grant money,” she said.
Shafer said it is important to look closely at eligibility requirements.
“I just (urge) all businesses to continue to keep trying until they get through,” she said.
Organizations that previously received grant funding may not be eligible.
For more information, go to coronavirus.nebraska.gov.
Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said Mary Lanning had six patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday morning, with one of them on a ventilator.
Those numbers both represent a downward trend. He said at the Oct. 16 conference Mary Lanning had 10 COVID-19 patients, three of whom were on ventilators.
“I’m going to classify that as a positive trend,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”
Barber said Mary Lanning continues to have adequate supply of personal protective equipment. He is confident the hospital will continue to provide elective procedures.
“I know there’s been a lot of calls made to clinics asking, ‘Hey, is my procedure still on?’ It’s safe to assume the answer is yes, it is still on,” he said.
He reiterated his message from last week that Mary Lanning is prepared for whatever is coming, based on what the hospital learned during the first six months of the pandemic.
“Going forward we feel like we can handle what comes our way,” Barber said.
Mayor Corey Stutte said while the city temporarily closed offices to the public on Monday in an effort to avoid potential exposures of COVID-19, in most cases city services still will be available via phone, online or drive-through.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said through more than 800 tests during the previous week, there was a 17.1% positivity rate.
She said the goal is for positivity to be in low single digits, 0-5%, which would indicate low community spread.
“Because of our positivity we are very high community spread,” she said.
The rate of cases has been increasing weekly for the last 10 weeks.
She encouraged the public to avoid crowded places, avoid close contact and avoid confined spaces.
Bever also shared tips for safe Halloween activities including wearing a protective mask, washing hands and staying at least 6 feet from people you don’t live with.
More tips are available at southheartlandhealth.org.
“So check that out to get some safety tips before you either plan or participate in Halloween activities,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.