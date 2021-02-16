Adams County is looking for a new District 7 representative after the County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 on Tuesday to accept the resignation of board member Eldon Orthmann.
The resignation is effective March 1.
District 7 is shaped like a backward L and stretches north and west through Hastings.
Orthmann, 76, first was elected to the board in 2006. Most recently he defeated challenger Willis Hunt in the 2018 Republican primary election.
Orthmann was elected board chairman by his fellow members in 2016 and served in that role until 2020 when he declined to be re-elected and was succeeded by current chairman Lee Hogan.
Orthmann is a rental property owner and retired photographer. His wife, Tammy, owns Bath Bliss Gifts in downtown Hastings.
“I’d just had enough,” he said in an interview after the meeting. “It’s not been a hassle or I’m not upset with anybody. I’ve been at it long enough. I enjoy it — it’s just time. So I decided to get out of it.”
Adams County will advertise the vacancy in the Hastings Tribune. The county has 45 days from March 1 to appoint Orthmann’s successor.
The county clerk, county treasurer and county attorney will pick someone among applicants to fill the vacancy.
For more information, call County Clerk Ramona Thomas at 402-461-7107.
