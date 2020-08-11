Children have a new opportunity to gain appreciation for music at playgrounds across the city, thanks to the efforts of the Hastings Kiwanis.
The group is installing outdoor musical instruments at every elementary school in and near Hastings: Adams Central, all Hastings Public Schools, St. Michael’s Elementary and Zion Lutheran.
Volunteers installed an ensemble of outdoor musical instruments Monday in an outdoor classroom at Watson Elementary School before going to Hawthorne Elementary School for another installation. Last week, they installed instruments at Alcott, Longfellow and Zion Lutheran elementary schools. On Wednesday, they planned to do installations at St. Michael's and Lincoln Elementary. The playground at Adams Central Elementary will receive its ensemble after the school has poured a concrete slab for the instruments to sit on.
Tom Michalek, music teacher at Watson, said the outdoor musical ensemble will be a great addition to his plans to teach outside as much as possible this year. With the novel coronavirus disease driving students and teachers outdoors more often, he said the instruments couldn't have come at a better time.
Each elementary was able to choose one of two ensembles from Percussion Play, an outdoor musical instrument manufacturer. The trio ensemble includes seven tall tubular bells, a large babel drum and rainbow sambas. The soprano quartet ensemble will include a cadenza, a small babel drum, freechimes and congas.
Each instrument is a percussion instrument, letting children and adults beat on the tops of drums or use an attached mallet to hit the bells and chimes. Each instrument also is tuned to a pentatonic scale, so the tones work well together. The instruments are made of plastic, fiberglass and metal.
Hastings Public Schools opted for the trio ensemble. Michalek said students will be able to use the instruments to learn melodic concepts and rhythmic concepts. As the children grow, they will be able to use what's learned with the instruments to grow into more complex music studies.
Michalek said he is thankful to the Kiwanis for organizing the project and the community for providing the financial support.
"It's a testament to the citizens of Hastings," he said. "It's exciting to live in a community that is willing to support a program like this."
Project lead Michael Howie said the Hastings Kiwanis decided to take on the project to celebrate the group's 100th anniversary. They had just finished their Eliminate Project to help eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus. The group surpassed its monetary goal a year ahead of its five-year plan.
"We were looking to do a big centennial project," he said. "We wanted to do something local."
The initial plan was to complete the project over a period of two or three years, installing ensembles as allowed by fundraising efforts.
But they were surprised by the support from the community.
Hastings Kiwanis received $25,000 in donations in their initial efforts. That was followed up with a successful $10,000 grant application from the Hastings Community Foundation and a $10,000 anonymous donation. They were the top organization for Hastings' Give Day and those donations pushed them over the $70,000 mark. Within the next month, they had raised the total needed to fund the project and more.
"As a club, we were just surprised and a little overwhelmed by the support from the community in this," Howie said. "It's just a great feeling. I can't wait to see kids out here."
By having the instruments installed at schools across the community, he said every child in the community will benefit. Students have easy access to the equipment while at school and families can use them after school or over the summer.
Greg Schultz, president of Kiwanis, said it was great to see such a buy-in from the community to fully support the project in only eight months. He said there are even more funds in reserve for when renovations are completed to turn Morton into a preschool. Age-appropriate options are available for preschoolers as well.
He thanked the volunteers from the parent-teacher organizations and clients at Bristol Station who came to help with the installation process.
"What's great is that these are accessible to everyone in the community," he said. "They aren't disturbing sounds. They are creating an appreciation for music."
