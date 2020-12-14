Mayor Corey Stutte recalled sitting down with Scott Snell for a couple of beers about five years ago to talk about each man running for office.
Stutte already had announced he was running for mayor; Snell was on the fence whether he would run for a seat on the Hastings City Council.
Snell did run and was elected in 2016. He announced earlier this year he would not run for a second term.
New council members Shawn Hartmann and Joy Huffaker were sworn in during the council’s final meeting of the year on Monday, to fill the seats held by outgoing members Snell and Paul Hamelink. Huffaker will represent the Third Ward and central Hastings. Hartmann will represent the Fourth Ward and east Hastings.
City Clerk Kim Jacobitz also swore in incumbent council members Jeniffer Beahm and Butch Eley, as well as Stutte, for new terms during a teleconference meeting.
“I’m really happy you decided to do it,” Stutte said to Snell of running for office. “It’s been such a joy getting to work with you. Your passion for the community of Hastings and Hastings College and everything that goes with it is admirable. You’ve stuck by your guns, and you’ve done a great job representing your ward. We really appreciate everything you’ve done.”
Stutte and council members thanked Snell and Hamelink for their service. Hamelink was not in attendance.
Snell thanked Stutte and the council members with whom he served.
“I learned an awful lot about how the city works,” he said. “I also learned a lot about myself in the process. I wish Joy and Shawn my very best. I will support you two, as well, the best I can. I’m glad you have the courage to run. I’m glad the other members have the courage to serve, as well.”
He described his term as being like a four-year hockey season.
“You got that right, Scott,” Stutte said.
New council members were sworn in and officers were elected at the beginning of the meeting.
Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik was elected president, and Eley was elected vice president.
Skutnik thanked Snell and Hamelink for their service.
“It’s been a real pleasure to work with both of you guys,” she said.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg thanked Snell.
“I got to know Scott really well,” he said. “I didn’t really know him very well when I got on council, but as a customer, a friend and a former councilman, I wish you the best of luck, Scott.”
Eley thanked them both.
“It’s been a pleasure working with them,” he said. “I’d like to welcome Shawn and Joy to the council. It should be some good times.”
Councilman Ted Schroeder also thanked them both.
“Without their encouragement I would not be on City Council,” said Schroeder, who was elected in 2018. “After the mayor asked me would I consider running, I got phone calls very quickly from Paul and Scott. Again it’s been a great experience, so I greatly thank you guys for encouraging me. I really am excited about you — Joy and Shawn — coming onto the City Council. It’s been a joy. You’re going to learn a lot, and I think you’ll find it’s a great experience.”
Stutte said Hamelink has a lot to be proud of.
“The success up at the airport over the last couple of years wouldn’t be possible without Paul pushing as hard as he did,” Stutte said. “Under his liaisonship, I guess you could say, he did a great job of helping bring the fixed base operator to town. If you go out to the airport at any one time now, you’ll see some pretty cool looking planes out there. I think we’ve seen an increase in traffic.”
He said both Hamelink and Snell also did a great job pushing economic development in Hastings.
“I’m so proud of the work you both have done,” Stutte said. “It’s a privilege to call you both friends. I look forward to continue to work with you, just in different roles, in the future.”
He congratulated Huffaker and Hartmann, as well.
“I know they are both going to do good work,” he said.
