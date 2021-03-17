Overpass work
U.S. Highway 281 will be temporarily reduced to one lane in each direction at the Hastings overpass on Thursday, the city of Hastings announced in a news release.
Guardrail work will require the outside lanes in both directions to be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
Drivers still will be able to use the overpass during the above timeframe, but delays may occur.
Construction officials appreciate motorists’ patience during this time of inconvenience.
Street closing
A small portion of Park Lane Drive will be closed to traffic temporarily for private sewer work.
Beginning on Thursday, Park Lane Drive will be closed from Marian Road to Valley Chase Avenue.
Work is expected to be completed by March 23.
Drivers should plan to use an alternate route during the above timeframe. Motorists’ patience is appreciated.
