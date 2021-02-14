The developers of the Theatre District are looking for partners to reuse the former Kmart building, which was left standing after the older portions of the former Imperial Mall were demolished in December 2020.
Tom Huston, an attorney for developer Perry Reid Properties-Management LLC of Lincoln, said the former Kmart building was maintained so the new owners could explore redevelopment options. The building is about 90,000 square feet with 18-foot ceilings.
He said Perry Reid specializes in the development of apartment buildings, so it’s unlikely the company would independently undertake a conversion of the building. Perry Reid more likely would partner with a local developer or youth sports league. A potentially better alternative would be to sell the structure to someone who would want to pursue that venture.
“My client is certainly open to viable business ideas for the structure,” Huston said.
A variety of ideas for the renovation have been proposed in the community.
Kay Evans of Hastings wrote a letter to the editor suggesting an ice skating rink.
“Hastings needs something that Grand Island doesn’t have as an attraction to pull people from the surrounding area to our great little city,” she wrote. “I think an ice rink would be just the thing to do this.”
Brenda Breckner Catlett of Hastings, a member of the Hastings Pickleball Club, called the Tribune to suggest the building could provide another indoor place to play pickleball.
She said a facility dedicated to pickleball could be useful for being able to invite players from other cities for tournaments.
Huston said that given the size of the building, someone suggested that it be repurposed for an indoor sports facility for basketball, volleyball and other similar uses. He estimated a fitness facility would use about 25% of the structure. Another person mentioned climate-controlled self-storage as a use.
“I know that some communities are investing in such facilities for use as youth sports courts to encourage league and tournament play,” he said. “Two facilities were recently built in Lincoln and used for youth sports on nights and weekends but then used for pickleball during the day for seniors.”
Cheema Investments LLC, an investment group based in Scottsbluff, acquired the 33.5-acre mall property in November 2019 for $340,000 and worked with Perry Reid Properties to craft a redevelopment plan. The multi-phase redevelopment is being handled by Theatre District LLC, a new entity established by the partners for the venture.
The first phase of the project will include facade work on the former Kmart and Sun-Mart buildings; construction of a 75-unit, multi-family structure targeted for those 55 and older; and construction of a public street running diagonally across the property.
The former Sun-Mart building will be renovated for use as a multi-tenant office building. The theater on the west end of the property will be renovated, either for use as a theater or it will be repurposed.
Once the first residential unit is filled, the property owners will begin looking at the second phase, which would include a second multi-family building.
Phase 3 would be multiple pad sites to provide businesses to bring in neighborhood services such as coffee kiosks, medical offices, a small grocery store, and additional restaurant uses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.