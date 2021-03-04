RED CLOUD — The lights will go up on the Red Cloud Opera House stage for live entertainment for the first time in 2021 Friday as the Lincoln Irish band Paddywhack takes the stage.
The concert, which begins 7 p.m., is the first of multiple live events now on the schedule following many months of modified programming due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic. Masks will be required by all in attendance, and social distancing measures will be taken inside the auditorium.
The three-man group, billed as Nebraska's original Irish band, performs traditional folk music of the British Isles using a variety of instrumentation and a cappella harmonies. Instruments in use include guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, tin whistle, accordion, hammered dulcimer, mandocello, piano, bodhran (Irish drum) and others.
Band members are Terry Keefe, David Marsh and Chris Sayre.
For ticket information call the Opera House at 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
