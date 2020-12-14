Tape dispensers in hand, members of the Hastings Noon Sertoma Club got down to work on the Adams County Fairgrounds Monday evening, carrying on a holiday tradition that even a global pandemic couldn’t stop.
Club members and friends built the cardboard boxes that Tuesday evening will be filled with food for local individuals and families being assisted this holiday season by the Goodfellows.
About nine Sertomans and family members folded the boxes, which came flat, and reinforced them with packaging tape to prepare them for service.
The club members’ box building, always done on the Monday evening of “Goodfellows Week,” is a standing appointment in the days leading up to Christmas.
Deb Sharrick, a Sertoma board member, said helping with Goodfellows was one of the first charitable endeavors the organization undertook after the local club was founded 60 years ago, in October 1960.
“It’s been a very longstanding service project for us,” Sharrick said.
Like virtually all other organizations, Sertoma has found 2020 to be challenging, with public health concerns and related restrictions pushing the group from in-person to online meetings twice — once in the spring, and then again recently.
The club, which meets Mondays at noon and currently has around 30 members, had to postpone 60th anniversary celebrations and now hopes to mark the milestone a year late in 2021.
But, although concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pushed volunteer numbers down somewhat for this year, the Sertomans and friends on hand Monday were glad to represent their organization in keeping its annual commitment to the Goodfellows.
All wore face coverings, and they skipped the Christmas treats that they normally enjoy together as part of the experience. But the work was as meaningful as ever — and maybe even more so, considering what a tough year it’s been for many area families, and how much the Goodfellows assistance will mean to them.
“I just feel very fortunate,” said Rick Arneson, a 33-year Sertoman who turned out to help, as he does each year, with his son Eric — who, like his father, is a club member and doctor of optometry. “I’ve been very blessed with my business and my family. It’s just a way of giving back to the community.”
As they have been the past few years, Rick and Eric were joined Monday by Eric’s sons Braylen, 9, and Logan, 7, who worked as “runners,” moving the assembled boxes to the proper place where they were numbered for the Tuesday evening filling operation.
Eric said he has been bringing his sons along on box-building night since they were about the same age he was when his father started bringing him.
The boys have been looking forward to helping this year, he said — especially in a time when so many other planned activities have gone by the wayside.
“They like doing this, helping out,” he said. “There were so many things we couldn’t do this year.”
This year’s Goodfellows campaign will involve roughly 533 boxes being distributed to about 277 individuals and families at the end of this week.
Families receive enough food for several days’ worth of meals. Toys also are sent along for families with children.
The Goodfellows program is coordinated by the management and staff of the Hastings Tribune. Darran Fowler, Tribune publisher, said Sertoma’s contribution to the program is invaluable.
“The Goodfellows is not just a Tribune tradition,” Fowler said. “It’s a community tradition, and it’s also a Sertoma tradition.”
Sertoma always brings a good group of volunteers, and the workers “know the drill,” he said — including just where and how to place the tape to strengthen the boxes for the heavy load they will carry.
It’s rewarding to see club members bring their children along for the evening and give them the experience of volunteering for a good cause, Fowler said.
“You get to watch the kids grow,” he said.
The word “Sertoma” stands for “Service to Mankind.” The annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Football Game, which had to be canceled last summer, is a signature project for the group in collaboration with the Nebraska 8-Man Football Coaches Association.
Sertoma’s good works include helping individuals with hearing impairments. The organization raises money for the Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank, which matches adults in financial need with used hearing devices to improve their quality of life.
For more information about Sertoma or becoming a member, email hastingsnoonsertoma@gmail.com.
