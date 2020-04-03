Hastings Tribune
OMAHA — It was a day of firsts for the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan softball team Friday at the Class C state tournament. The Panthers began the day with their first loss of the year. They ended it by reaching the state finals for the first time ever and then by winning the tournament for their first-ever state title.
After a 1-0 loss to Logan View in their first game of day, the Panthers came back to win three games — capped with a 1-0 victory over Logan View in the championship.
“It’s kind of unbelievable,” said senior Kelly Sladek, who pitched every inning of the Panthers’ six games in the two-day tournament. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. We’re all kind of on Cloud Nine right now.”
Sladek said her arm felt good throughout the tournament.
“The adrenaline kept me going,” she said.
Sladek allowed just two earned runs at the tournament in more than 40 innings pitched.
“It’s just a sight to see,” said Panther coach Steve Adkisson whose team played all four games consecutively in an eight hour span. “She gutted it out and pitched extremely well.”
After falling to Logan View, the Panthers eliminated Columbus Lakeview 1-0 in nine innings to advance to the finals. They then had to defeat Logan View twice to win the title.
In the first championship game, the Panthers won 2-1 to force a second game.
In the second, they scored their lone run in the fourth inning when Morgan Kleinschmidt doubled and scored on a Kali Reinsch single.
Sladek kept Logan View off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
“(The final out) was a blooper to second and a toss to first,” Sladek said. “And then we dogpiled.”
Five of the Panthers’ state tournament games were decided by one run — including their lone loss.
“The girls stayed focused and regrouped,” Adkisson said. “They fought hard.”
Sladek said it took the win over Columbus Lakeview for the team to fully recover.
“We were definitely down,” she said. “It was frustrating. But after the win over Lakeview, I had a feeling we’d go all way.”
With their second win over Logan View, the Panthers finished the season 34-1.
“It was a great ending to the year,” Adkisson said. “I knew we had a good team, but I didn’t know we’d be this dominating.”
