The wrestling career of Damen Pape has taken many phases. There was the phenomenal freshman year, the humbling sophomore season, the redemptive junior campaign, and this year’s dominating senior sendoff.
Pape’s final chapter of his Hastings story included an unbeaten season and a second consecutive gold medal, and it put him among one of the best to ever take the mat in the state of Nebraska. But, the cherry on top was the team championship the Tigers brought home.
“It means a lot for all of us, especially the seniors — going all four years and having a contention at the title. Finally getting it done meant a lot to all the seniors on the team. There’s a lot of us and that’s what the goal has been since we could remember being little kids. Finally getting that done was amazing,” said Pape, who is this year’s Tribland Wrestler of the Year.
Last year, Pape was looked at as a leader, as the model of excellence, and he accepted that. But this year, he was not only a leader but also a teacher. Throughout the year, he put an emphasis on helping some of the younger Tigers grow as wrestlers.
He would spend roughly two minutes per outing dominating his own match, but then it was back to training up his teammates.
“I wasn’t (at Hastings High) last year, but watching in years past, he’s always been kind of quiet and just went about his business and led by example,” said Nolan Laux, who just finished his first year as the Tigers’ head coach. “This year, he’s more vocal and he’s really good about keeping accountable and on the right track so we could get our goal.”
“Being the returning state champion probably made a lot of kids look up to me, so, taking that role of people looking up to me, I tried doing what’s right in practice and making sure everybody is doing what they’re supposed to do,” Pape said. “Just in the sense that I was a leader, I wanted the team title really bad so I was going to put my foot down and make sure everybody’s doing everything right just so we can make sure — that Friday especially — we’d be able to go out there and wrestle.”
This year, the Tiger senior bumped up to 182 pounds, which allowed him to not have to cut really any weight during the season. He said not having to shed extra pounds helped him both physically and mentally. Pape went 52-0 and racked up a Tribland-leading 37 pins. Only 20 of his 52 matches lasted beyond the first period, as he pinned 32 opponents within the first two minutes of the match. Even in the state tournament, Pape’s first three bouts went a combined 2 minutes, 18 seconds.
Pape wasn’t just beating the Class A — 15 of his pins were against Class A opponents — and B competition he went up against, he was destroying it.
“From wrestling all year round and his dedication, he’s just really developed into a really quality wrestler,” Laux said. “He was dominant at 182, but there were multiple times we bumped him up to 195 to either fill in for us or to get better competition. He wasn’t really tested in those competitions either, which was cool to see. It really helped with not just his confidence, but the team’s confidence.”
Pape won his 200th career match in the quarterfinals of this year’s state tournament. Winning the 182-pound state championship gave him 202 victories in his illustrious career, just three shy of the Class B record and four short of the all-time state record.
Throughout his four years of competing for the Tigers, Pape lost just four matches, with three of those coming in his freshman season.
Even with all that he has accomplished, there is one thing that especially stands out for Pape in regards to his career: his inability to be taken down by an opponent. The last person to record a takedown against Pape was Riley Kopf, who upset the Tigers’ standout in the semifinals on Feb. 16, 2018. That means he went 103 straight matches without an opponent taking him down.
“Last year, I didn’t notice I hadn’t been taken down until about halfway through the year. Finishing that year, anybody that got on my leg, it was all about going extra hard just to not give up that takedown. I wanted to go all year without being taken down,” he said. “I accomplished that last year, but this year, it wasn’t really on my mind at all. It just was something I expected to happen.”
That match against Kopf was also the last time Pape lost. He avenged that defeat with an undefeated season as a junior, and he followed it up with another perfect record this year. Pape is the fourth Tiger in school history to win multiple championships. His title this year gives HHS at least one championship each of the last eight years.
Pape will take the next step in his wrestling career this fall, when he heads to Greeley, Colo., to join the University of Northern Colorado wrestling team — a Division I program and part of the Big 12 Conference in the sport. Pape said he’s looking forward to making the transition, and his former head coach believes it will be a smooth transition.
“I think his positioning will transfer; he’s really been focused on that during the summer and works on it throughout the year. He’s constantly asking for feedback on things he can do better,” Laux said. “I think he’ll be hard to score on in college. He’ll be very good on top; he rides tough and that’s huge in college. Like every freshman, they all have a little adjustment period, but he’s shown that he can adapt and is very coachable. He’ll pick it up quickly.”
Before he makes the trek, he’s hoping to compete in some tournaments — a normality the past few years, but with all of the cancelations and postponements due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, many of those tournaments have not taken place. But he’s still holding out hope that he can get back on the mat this summer after the threat decreases.
“My main goal is to wrestle freestyle and Greco again; that’s something I like to do over the summer and have done over the past few summers. It’s something that has helped me excel in my wrestling,” Pape said. “Hopefully, as all this clears up I can start focusing on that. We haven’t really been able to practice anything with things getting shut down. I’m just trying to stay in shape the best I can right now.
“When I get up (to UNCO) I’m hoping to prove that I’m able to wrestle with those guys, even though I’m just a freshman. Mentally, I think I can; I just have to prove myself now.”
