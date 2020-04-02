CRETE — Parcells’ Monsters, the Hastings College defensive unit, had Doane passing ace Terry Discoe flat on his back much of the evening Staurday as the Broncos scored their third straight win in 1964 defeating the Doane Tigers 24-12.
Discoe had completed 40 percent of his passes going into Saturday’s outing and assistant coach Bill Parcells spent much of last week preparing his defensive unit for an evening filled with giving Discoe little time to hit his receivers.
COOK LEADS DEFENSE
A hard-rush led by Billy Cook, Bob Petersen, Dale McIntosh, Rod Hofts and Terry Petersen kept the pressure of Discoe all night and he had to rush his passes much of the time. The quarterback from North Platte was able to complete only 26 percent of his 19 passes, though several of the receptions recorded big yardage. He failed to complete a pass the first half.
The Broncos’ first TD came early in the second quarter. Bronco junior quarterback hit his favorite target, end Bill Kendall on a long pass. Kendall ran well to the four-yard line where he was hit hard and fumbled. Sophomore Roger Kort of Blue Hill raced to the end zone to fall on the loose pigskin for the score. The play covered 58 yards. Freshman LaVern Troudt booted the first of three successful extra point tries.
Doane had scored on the previous series of plays to take a 6-0 lead. The Tigers recovered a Bronco fumble as the first quarter ended on the 41-yard line. Fullback Mike McIntyre began the 59-yard drive going 11 yards for a first down on a draw play. The Tigers picked up another first down two plays later as halfback Nathan Hinkle went 22 yards. Discoe kept the ball on a rollout for 13 yards to keep the drive going and got the ball to the 10.
Sophomore Larry Jensen of Bennet went seven yards to the three and then picked up two more to get the ball to the one. Hastings was offside on the next play and since they stopped the Tigers short of the goal line Doane accepted the penalty to the 1 1/2 foot line. Discoe went over for the score.
Discoe also scored the second Doane TD in the final quarter. However, the Monsters did not give up the score easily. Doane had the ball on the one with a first down and it took four plays for the home team to score.
Bill Kendall scored a third-quarter TD on an 18 yard pass from Fisher. The Hastings senior caught four passes for 111 yards.
LONG RETURN
The final local TD came on an exciting 71-yard kickoff return by Jack Giddings after the Doane TD. Bob Peterson threw a key block to free Giddings.
Troudt kicked his second field goal of the season to conclude local scoring. The boot was 27-yards long. Troudt has a perfect 9-9 extra point record this year and is 2-3 on field goal tries. Credit for the successful kicking should be shared by Don Hanna who holds for the boots.
Junior Bob DeSimone was the leading ground-gainer for Hastings with 79 yards in 16 carries. Freshman Tom Tutko had 48 yards in nine carries.
