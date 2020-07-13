Parents at Adams Central Public Schools spoke out against requiring students to wear masks as they head back to classrooms this fall during the Adams Central Board of Education meeting Monday.
The South Heartland District Health Department is recommending students go back to school, but wear face coverings when possible to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The final decision on those recommendations is left to each school board.
Three parents of students in the district addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Andrea Collins, a parent and substitute teacher, said she believes students won’t be willing to speak up in class if wearing a mask, which could hinder learning.
“It’s important for young people to have it feel like school,” she said. “Our kids need to be in school and need to be learning.”
She said the school successfully reopened its weight room to students and other sporting activities without any problem.
“I feel like it’s been safe. No one has been wearing masks,” she said. “I think it’s been OK for kids to be together and not be in a mask.”
She also encouraged the board to not simply follow what other area schools are doing in response to the pandemic.
“We pride ourselves on the AC way,” she said. “I feel like we can do things differently.”
Leah Trausch, parent and wife of board member Chad Trausch, noted that the rate of transmission in the area is low, even though some areas of the school already have been reopened to students.
“To me, that indicates we’re doing pretty well here,” she said. “I don’t see any of our kids coming down with COVID-19 and walking down the halls.”
She said the transmission rates seem to be lower in school-age children. She suggested that parents be allowed to sign a waiver for their children to not be required to wear masks.
“We can take that risk by signing a waiver,” she said. “I feel that should be our option as parents.”
Another parent, Nicole Terrell, said cloth masks are less effective than surgical masks or N95 masks. Without regularly washing the masks, she said they can become a fomite and become more likely to carry a disease itself.
“The efficacy of cloth mask is less than the impact on learning,” she said.
The school board didn’t directly address the issue of masks, but the topic came up while the board was discussing a proposed resolution to give the superintendent authority to make policy changes as needed to respond to the pandemic, which was tabled. It also came up during a discussion of a generic list of steps that could be taken by area schools at different risk levels as assessed by the health department.
Board member Chris Wahlmeier said he discussed the matter with the health department and officials there explained that they will use contact tracing to determine quarantine recommendations when a person tests positive for COVID-19. With a school case, they would first ask if the student was wearing a face covering. Next, they would find out if the other students in the class were wearing face masks.
“If all those answers are yes, than you don’t have to shut down school,” he said.
Board member Greg Mucklow said he doesn’t like wearing face masks, but would rather keep kids in school and avoid the health department shutting the school down if there is an outbreak there.
Chad Trausch, vice president of the board, said a policy is unnecessary. He said the district could require a waiver for students not wearing masks, but he doesn’t believe that the school could be held legally liable for a student who contracted the coronavirus because it would be impossible to trace back to the school.
Going forward, Wahlmeier said, the board needs to keep the ultimate goal in mind of keeping kids in school.
“My goal is to have school in session,” he said. “There are going to be things I don’t like about it, but I much prefer that to distance learning.”
Superintendent Shawn Scott said the board will have to meet at a special meeting or work session to discuss the potential mask requirement as well as other specifics of starting classes in the fall.
